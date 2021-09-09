Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

AEOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Aeroports de Paris stock remained flat at $$119.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $95.39 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

