AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AeroVironment stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.39. 5,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.