Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $668.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Get Affimed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.