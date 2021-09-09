Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $668.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
