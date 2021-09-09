Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,290 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 341.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.06. 4,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

