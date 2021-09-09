Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,006. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

