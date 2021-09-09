Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.53. 13,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

