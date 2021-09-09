Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE:AFN opened at C$29.01 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.