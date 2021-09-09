Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTI. began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE AGTI opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $62,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $94,274,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.