AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

