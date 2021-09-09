AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.