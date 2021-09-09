AirBoss of America’s (BOS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOS. Pi Financial increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$40.10 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.