Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.69 ($153.76).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock opened at €113.72 ($133.79) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.84. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.