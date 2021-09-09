Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.13

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.95.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,097,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

