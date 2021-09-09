Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.96 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $92.96 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

