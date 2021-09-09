Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.82

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 87046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.