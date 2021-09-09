Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

