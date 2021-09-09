Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 2.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 1.97% of First Republic Bank worth $631,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.85. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.38. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

