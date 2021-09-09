Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Invests $8.95 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 296,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.64. 4,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,170. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.