Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2,344.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,066 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

BABA traded down $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $167.37. The company had a trading volume of 580,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. The company has a market capitalization of $454.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

