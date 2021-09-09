Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $299.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.62. The company had a trading volume of 447,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

