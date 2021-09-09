Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALHC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 101,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,028. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

