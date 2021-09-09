Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 11,801 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $354,266.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43.

On Thursday, August 19th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37.

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.