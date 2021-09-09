Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $1,670,117.94 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,820.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42.

ALGM stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

