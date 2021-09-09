Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 54,200 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $114,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.43.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

