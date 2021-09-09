Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tidewater by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,716 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at $12,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDW opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

