Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $539,000 Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Unitil by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Unitil by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $751.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

