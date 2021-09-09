Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $561,000 Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Franklin Street Properties worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $492.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.