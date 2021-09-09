Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $573,000 Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $18.95 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.40.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 376.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

