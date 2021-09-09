Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $591,000 Stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Precision BioSciences worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 356,980 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,858 shares of company stock worth $968,660. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTIL opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $752.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

