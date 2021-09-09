AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CBH opened at $10.36 on Thursday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

