Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $483.78 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $483.78 million and approximately $64.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042594 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002569 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002866 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

