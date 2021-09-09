ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3,457.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DTEC opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

