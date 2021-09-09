Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

