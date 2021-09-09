Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

ALT opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

