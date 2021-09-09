Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $18.30

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $19.76. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
