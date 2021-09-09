Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $18.30

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $19.76. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

