Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,525.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,465.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,323.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

