AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $151.52 and last traded at $152.55. Approximately 3,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.77.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.31 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

