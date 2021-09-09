Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock worth $15,019,767 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amcor by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amcor by 164.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

