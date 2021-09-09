Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 35.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 289,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,880,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 339.3% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.64.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $185.08 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

