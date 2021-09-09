Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 91.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $185.08 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

