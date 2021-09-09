American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

