American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,311 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitae by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitae by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $273,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

