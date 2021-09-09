American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.