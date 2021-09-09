American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KYMR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

