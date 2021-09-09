American Century Companies Inc. Sells 25,398 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.33 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

