American Century Companies Inc. Sells 97,250 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,250 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

