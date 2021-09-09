American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $34.18 Average PT from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

AEO traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $26.68. 13,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

