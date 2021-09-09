American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.77

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 76732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

