American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.68 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.260 EPS.

AOUT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 274,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

