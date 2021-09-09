American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Decreased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 3.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.96. 44,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.23. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

